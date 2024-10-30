Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Short Interest Up 20.2% in October

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the September 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.

Insider Transactions at Red Rock Resorts

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 67,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,650,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,914,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,870,261.49. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Red Rock Resorts news, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.77 per share, with a total value of $1,642,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 47,546,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,379,400.77. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,426,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.28% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 16,666.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2,223.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth about $154,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RRR traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.63. 64,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,194. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.04. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $63.28.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 83.84%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Recommended Stories

