Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fluence Energy (FLNC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ: FLNC) in the last few weeks:

10/22/2024 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $23.00 to $28.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Fluence Energy was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

9/4/2024 – Fluence Energy is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Fluence Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Fluence Energy stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 655,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,486. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.54. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $168,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,123.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth $3,247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $4,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,521,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,345 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Fluence Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,500,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,025,000 after acquiring an additional 23,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,916,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

