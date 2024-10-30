RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Update

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCM Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCMT. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the second quarter worth $458,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 79.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 28,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 174.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,380 shares in the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of RCM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

RCM Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 49,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.64.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 67.39% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RCM Technologies will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Further Reading

