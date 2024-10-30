Raymond James Downgrades Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Market Perform

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on QRVO. Barclays lowered their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.53.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $100.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -137.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $130.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.98.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $74,184.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,779.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Qorvo by 9,333.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Further Reading

