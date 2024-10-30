Ragy Thomas Sells 1,505 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $11,272.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,047,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,913.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ragy Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Ragy Thomas sold 12,902 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,022.66.

Sprinklr Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CXM stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,831. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 6.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 111.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CXM shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Stories

