QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 5.7% – What’s Next?

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.84. 5,800,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 8,624,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Several research analysts have commented on QS shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 4.58.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $335,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,202,067.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $76,931.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,453.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $335,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,202,067.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 903,591 shares of company stock valued at $5,195,582 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in QuantumScape by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 32.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 137.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 6,650.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

