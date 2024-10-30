Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Qorvo updated its Q3 guidance to $1.10-1.30 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.100-1.300 EPS.

Qorvo Stock Up 0.2 %

QRVO stock opened at $100.48 on Wednesday. Qorvo has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $130.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $74,184.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,779.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on QRVO

About Qorvo

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.