Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Qorvo updated its Q3 guidance to $1.10-1.30 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.100-1.300 EPS.
Qorvo Stock Up 0.2 %
QRVO stock opened at $100.48 on Wednesday. Qorvo has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $130.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.95.
In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $74,184.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,779.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.
