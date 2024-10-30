Q1 EPS Estimates for WisdomTree Decreased by Northland Capmk

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of WisdomTree in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for WisdomTree’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

WisdomTree Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WT opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. WisdomTree has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree by 92.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,922,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after buying an additional 923,994 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in WisdomTree in the second quarter valued at about $5,748,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the second quarter worth about $4,258,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree during the first quarter worth about $3,840,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in WisdomTree by 82.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 772,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 348,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.