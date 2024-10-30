pzETH (PZETH) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $53.25 Million

pzETH (PZETH) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. pzETH has a market cap of $53.25 million and $839.46 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pzETH token can currently be bought for approximately $3,157.01 or 0.04390230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, pzETH has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pzETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,193.48 or 0.99744859 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72,011.94 or 0.99494031 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About pzETH

pzETH launched on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 50,841 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 50,761.16419415. The last known price of pzETH is 3,115.41865937 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $19,347.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pzETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pzETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pzETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pzETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.