PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

PVH has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. PVH has a dividend payout ratio of 1.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PVH to earn $12.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.2%.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.53. PVH has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.11.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PVH will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PVH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

