Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on December 2nd

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PIM opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

