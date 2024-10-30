Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Provident Financial stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $105.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Provident Financial worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

