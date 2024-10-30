Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.
Provident Financial Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PROV traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938. The stock has a market cap of $104.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. Provident Financial has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $15.70.
Provident Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.
Provident Financial Company Profile
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
