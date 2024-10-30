Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Provident Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938. The stock has a market cap of $104.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. Provident Financial has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $15.70.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PROV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Provident Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PROV

Provident Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.