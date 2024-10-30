ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 741.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, &PARTNERS boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.51. 395,366 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.70.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

