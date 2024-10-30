Propel (TSE:PRL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.79 and last traded at $34.79, with a volume of 50935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Propel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Propel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Propel alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Propel

Propel Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86.

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.00 million. Propel had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 36.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Propel Holdings Inc. will post 5.3923205 EPS for the current year.

Propel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Propel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.16%.

Propel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company’s lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Propel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.