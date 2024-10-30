Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.24 EPS

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($1.24), RTT News reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Princeton Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.80. 1,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,469. Princeton Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $226.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

Insider Transactions at Princeton Bancorp

In related news, insider Stephanie Adkins sold 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,932.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

