Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Short Interest Down 9.3% in October

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Primis Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of FRST traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,595. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. Primis Financial has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.75.
Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primis Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.
Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
