Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Short Interest Down 9.3% in October

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Primis Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Primis Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 127,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Primis Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Primis Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,107,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primis Financial by 125.1% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 113,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRST traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,595. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. Primis Financial has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primis Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

