Pollux Coin Price Up 14% Over Last 7 Days (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $420,449.35 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pollux Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 40,675,107 coins and its circulating supply is 40,675,231 coins. The official message board for Pollux Coin is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 40,672,266.423135 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.15747755 USD and is down -6.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $442,833.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

