Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Isabella Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ISBA remained flat at $21.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859. Isabella Bank has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $161.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 14.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Isabella Bank will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.