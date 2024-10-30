Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 13,473 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.9% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.83. 802,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,718. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

