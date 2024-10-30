Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 12,438 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $50.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,636,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,463,813. The firm has a market cap of $132.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.