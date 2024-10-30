PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the September 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 4.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 128,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,017 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 82,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 365.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 23,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PNI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. 72,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,263. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $7.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

