PHX Minerals (PHX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $9.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $133.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

