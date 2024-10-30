Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PECO. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.54. The company had a trading volume of 149,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,893. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.76, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $39.08.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 267.39%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Stories

