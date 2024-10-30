Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,016 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 1.4 %

Pfizer stock opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.89, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -365.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.