PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Shares Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 163,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 211,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

PetroTal Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54.

PetroTal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.