PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $170.62 and last traded at $170.87. 951,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,447,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.79.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.61 and a 200-day moving average of $172.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $230.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEP. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,696,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 618,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,145,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in PepsiCo by 14.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,548,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,454,000 after buying an additional 324,105 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 42.4% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

