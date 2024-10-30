PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Buys 75,000 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.58 per share, with a total value of $2,368,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,026,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,336,806.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 287,100 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $9,161,361.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.75 per share, with a total value of $31,750,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 55,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,696,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,237,200.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 265,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.87 per share, for a total transaction of $8,445,550.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 250,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.78 per share, for a total transaction of $7,945,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 670,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $20,964,300.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 805,300 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,268,886.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 510,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.18 per share, for a total transaction of $16,921,800.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.83. 3,800,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.55.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1,291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 27.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on PBF Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.09.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

