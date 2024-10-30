PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PayPal from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,605,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,601,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $83.70. The company has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 930.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 65.8% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

