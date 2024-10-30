Pax Dollar Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $799,322.68 (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $109.43 million and approximately $799,322.68 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000351 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 109,332,663 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

