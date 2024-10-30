Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 1,207 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 29.0% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 30.5% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $134.31 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The company has a market cap of $115.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

