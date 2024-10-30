Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.80 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trium Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 12,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 77.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 18.6% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $7,146,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Waste Management by 417.3% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $219.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.60 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.67.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.89.

Read Our Latest Report on WM

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.