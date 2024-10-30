ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Short Interest Update

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ParkerVision Trading Down 18.6 %

PRKR traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 865,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,198. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $85.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.33. ParkerVision has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.18.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

