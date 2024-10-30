ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Short Interest Update

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
ParkerVision Trading Down 18.6 %
PRKR traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 865,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,198. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $85.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.33. ParkerVision has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.18.
About ParkerVision
