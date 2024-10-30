Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 147 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

