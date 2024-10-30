Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,894 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 21.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 23,796 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 170,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 18,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 225,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 66,348 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

NYSE TSLX opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $121.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Judy S. Slotkin bought 7,015 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,598.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,647.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

