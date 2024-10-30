Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 562 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $266,541,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $852,014,000 after buying an additional 341,911 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 414,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,608,000 after buying an additional 114,610 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 200,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,856,000 after buying an additional 108,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $30,735,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner stock opened at $518.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $324.98 and a 12-month high of $535.29.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.86.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,874,865.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total transaction of $17,213,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,874,865.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $241,872.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at $963,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,582 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,407. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

