Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,521 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $292,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 17,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Chart Industries by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 218,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,111,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,002,000.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

GTLS stock opened at $123.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.41. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 123.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul E. Mahoney purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at $224,500.85. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at $14,339,960.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

