Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.32 and last traded at $26.32, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Oxford Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OXINF

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

About Oxford Instruments

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments plc provide scientific technology products and services for academic and commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and Raman microscopy; deposition tools comprising plasma enhanced chemical vapour deposition, chemical vapour deposition, inductively coupled plasma chemical vapour deposition, atomic layer deposition, and ion beam deposition systems; and etch tools, including inductively coupled plasma etching, reactive ion etching, deep silicon etching, atomic layer etching, and ion beam etching systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.