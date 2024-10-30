Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OESX

Orion Energy Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,695,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 33,451 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.