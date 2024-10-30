Ordinals Tops 24 Hour Volume of $116.54 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $737.10 million and approximately $116.54 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ordinals token can now be bought for $35.10 or 0.00048870 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ordinals has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 36.26560508 USD and is up 4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $114,409,357.74 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

