Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,923 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.52.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $173.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $480.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.16. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $178.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.