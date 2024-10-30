ONUS (ONUS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $784,962.46

ONUS (ONUS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One ONUS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ONUS has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ONUS has a total market cap of $56.31 million and $784,962.46 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,826.31 or 0.99968972 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,820.26 or 0.99960544 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ONUS Profile

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.58482462 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $435,193.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

