Onity Group (ONIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Onity Group to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter.

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $2.70. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.64 million. Onity Group had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Onity Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ONIT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 43,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,643. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.59. Onity Group has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.15, a quick ratio of 24.04 and a current ratio of 24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.31 million, a PE ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONIT. B. Riley upgraded Onity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Onity Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

