Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) & Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Head-To-Head Review

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) and Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Onity Group and Guild”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Onity Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onity Group $1.10 billion 0.22 -$63.70 million $0.53 56.98 Guild $655.19 million 1.32 -$39.01 million $0.42 33.67

Guild has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Onity Group. Guild is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onity Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Onity Group has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guild has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Onity Group and Guild, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onity Group 0 0 1 1 3.50 Guild 1 1 3 0 2.40

Onity Group presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.89%. Guild has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.76%. Given Guild’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Guild is more favorable than Onity Group.

Profitability

This table compares Onity Group and Guild’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onity Group 0.16% 15.54% 0.52% Guild 3.28% 5.83% 1.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Onity Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Guild shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Onity Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.0% of Guild shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Onity Group beats Guild on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onity Group

(Get Free Report)

Onity Group Inc., a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans. It also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. It serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was formerly known as Ocwen Financial Corporation and changed its name to Onity Group Inc. in June 2024. Onity Group Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Guild

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Onity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.