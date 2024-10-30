OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) Trading 1.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 145,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

OneSoft Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 1.22.

OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. OneSoft Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of C$3.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that OneSoft Solutions Inc. will post 0.0130719 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneSoft Solutions

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It also offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

