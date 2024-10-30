Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-1.720 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.55-$0.62 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicell

Omnicell Stock Down 0.7 %

OMCL stock opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.22, a P/E/G ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.95.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.41 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Omnicell’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.