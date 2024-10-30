Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OGSP) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OGSP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0532 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.
Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:OGSP remained flat at $10.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418. Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11.
Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.