Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OGSP) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OGSP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0532 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

NYSEARCA:OGSP remained flat at $10.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418. Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11.

The Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (OGSP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks income and capital preservation through an actively managed portfolio of investment grade securitized products selected based on fundamental, top-down analysis and bottom-up risk factors.

