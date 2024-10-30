Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.12 and last traded at $84.63, with a volume of 34191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.57.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average of $79.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,499,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,675,000 after buying an additional 110,463 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,007,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 460,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 812,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,565 shares during the period.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.