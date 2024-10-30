NU (NYSE:NU) Trading Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.37. 4,495,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 31,994,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NU shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Get NU alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NU

NU Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of NU by 287.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in NU by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of NU during the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About NU

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.