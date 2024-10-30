On October 25, 2024, Nova LifeStyle, Inc. disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement. The Agreement was made with a specific purchaser and entails the sale of 125,000 shares of the company’s common stock at a purchase price of $1.20 per share. This private placement, referred to as the “Private Placement,” amounts to an aggregate price of $150,000.

Get alerts:

The Securities Purchase Agreement is detailed as Exhibits 10.1 in the Current Report on Form 8-K submitted by Nova LifeStyle. The transaction will be conducted under the exemption from registration provided by Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933.

Additionally, the company highlighted that the information pertaining to the unregistered sales of equity securities can be found in Item 1.01, which is incorporated by reference into Item 3.02 of the filing. Furthermore, the financial statements and exhibits associated with this transaction are listed in the filing, including the Securities Purchase Agreement dated October 25, 2024, marked as Exhibit 10.1.

The filing was signed by Thanh H. Lam, the Chairperson, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Nova LifeStyle, on behalf of the company on October 28, 2024. Investors and stakeholders can refer to the complete Form 8-K filing on the company’s website or the SEC’s database for more detailed information regarding the private placement agreement and associated financial statements.

END

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Nova LifeStyle’s 8K filing here.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

Read More