On October 25, 2024, Nova LifeStyle, Inc. disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement. The Agreement was made with a specific purchaser and entails the sale of 125,000 shares of the company’s common stock at a purchase price of $1.20 per share. This private placement, referred to as the “Private Placement,” amounts to an aggregate price of $150,000.
The Securities Purchase Agreement is detailed as Exhibits 10.1 in the Current Report on Form 8-K submitted by Nova LifeStyle. The transaction will be conducted under the exemption from registration provided by Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933.
The filing was signed by Thanh H. Lam, the Chairperson, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Nova LifeStyle, on behalf of the company on October 28, 2024. Investors and stakeholders can refer to the complete Form 8-K filing on the company’s website or the SEC’s database for more detailed information regarding the private placement agreement and associated financial statements.
END
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Nova LifeStyle’s 8K filing here.
Nova LifeStyle Company Profile
Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nova LifeStyle
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Stock Average Calculator
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?